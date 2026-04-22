The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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22.04.2026 08:15:00
The Market Knocked Chewy Down. Could Investing $5,000 Now Make You Richer?
For investors who aren't pet owners, take it from me: Our canine, feline, and other non-human friends are expensive. Without getting into specifics, my canine companion recently consumed a lot of my discretionary moola.However, knowing that pet care isn't cheap is not exactly investment advice. Just look at Chewy (NYSE: CHWY). It's been nearly seven years since the online pet retailer's initial public offering (IPO), and the stock is up just 31.11% over that time. That's not even a quarter of the 146% returned by the S&P 500 over the same period.Since its IPO, this consumer staples stock hasn't even delivered half the returns of the bellwether exchange-traded fund (ETF) dedicated to this sector. Today, we're talking about a stock residing 40.64% below its 52-week high. That's double the definition of a bear market, and while that's enough to rightfully spook some investors, Chewy may be worth chewing on.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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