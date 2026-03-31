The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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31.03.2026 16:00:00
The Market Knocked This Dividend Stock Down 13%. I'm Not Complaining, I'm Buying.
Investors have every right to be perturbed by the consumer staples sector. At a time when the sector should be living up to its defensive profile, it's betraying investors' trust.Over the past month, the Consumer Staples Select SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLP), the bellwether exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the category, is down nearly 8%. No, there aren't guarantees of anything when markets turn turbulent, but when economic data is concerning and the U.S. is engaged in military conflict, this should be one of the ETFs to buy.However, it's been anything but that. Why? And is there an opportunity for investors here?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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