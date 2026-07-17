The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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17.07.2026 13:46:00
The market may be headed for a 40% correction, warns this wealth manager. He flags bargains in overlooked stocks.
Ted Oakley of Oxbow Advisors sees a market that is “not normal,” with investors locked into the S&P 500 that is not giving them a diversified portfolio.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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