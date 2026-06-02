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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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02.06.2026 07:15:00

The Market Overreacted to the DEA's Marijuana Rescheduling -- Here's What It Means for Canopy Growth Stock Now

A long-awaited change in U.S. federal marijuana law occurred in late April, when the Drug Enforcement Administation rescheduled marijuana from its high-risk Schedule I to a Schedule III designation, which is for drugs with accepted medical use and low potential for dependence. The move was initially seen as a historic change for the drug and the industry that's grown up around it.However, the impact thus far has been relatively muted. Nevertheless, the reform will make a difference to certain cannabis companies. Let's look at how it might -- or, more appropriately, might not -- affect one of Canada's top marijuana companies, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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