Tell Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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19.04.2026 18:33:00
The Market Pundits Got It Wrong Again: What That Should Tell Every Investor
The great investor Peter Lynch once observed that more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections than has ever been lost in the corrections themselves. This is a timeless insight, because at any moment in market history, there's always a credible-looking list of risks, and a roster of respected voices is always happy to recite every item while sounding serious. The market of 2026 is offering yet another case study showing why it's usually better not to let those statements scare you out of the market.Through the first quarter and into April, several of Wall Street's most recognizable commentators made specific, datable forecasts that have already been proven incorrect. The individual calls themselves are less interesting than the mechanism that keeps producing them, so let's take a look at what was predicted and why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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