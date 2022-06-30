The Marketing Alliance Announces Financial Results for its Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2022

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTC: MAAL) ("TMA” or the "Company”), today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

FY 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the prior year period)

Operating income of $807,164 compared to a loss of ($86,590) in the prior year period, despite a reduction in revenue of 16% to $5,760,181.

Operating income (from continuing operations) increased in the quarter due in part to an employee retention credit of $192,549 which reduced payroll and compensation expenses

Net income from continuing operations was $455,747, or $0.08 per share, as compared to net income from continuing operations of $180,579, or $0.03 per share, in the prior year period.

FY 2022 Annual Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the prior year)

Operating income of $2,513,058, compared to $1,847,718 in the prior fiscal year despite a reduction in revenue of 22% to $23,691,799.

Operating income (from continuing operations) increased in the fiscal year due in part to an employee retention credit of $875,635 which reduced payroll and compensation expenses.

Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income) was $2,950,821 compared to $2,123,612.

Income from continuing operations was $2,540,398 or $0.39 per share, as compared to income from continuing operations of $2,660,160 or $0.43 per share, in the prior year.

Management Comments

Timothy M. Klusas, TMA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our fiscal year 2022 results show the continuation of a trend that started a few quarters ago, where despite a reduction in revenue versus the prior year period, our insurance distribution business was relatively consistent and, in some cases, improved in terms of gross profit, and saw an increase in gross profit as a percentage of revenue. Recall that the calculation of revenue in our insurance business is a function of sales activity with carriers that pay us different commission levels for equal volumes of sales, agencies that receive different commission levels for equal levels of sales depending on their mixture of products which at times may increase or reduce our revenue, and individual products that may have different commission levels despite equal sales levels, all of which contribute to the complexity in making meaningful comparisons between quarters and fiscal years on the basis of revenue alone, due to the fact that these factors are rarely the same quarter-to-quarter or year-to-year. We prefer to call attention to gross profit to compare, and on that basis, we performed at a relatively consistent level to the prior year periods. Also, in this quarter the Company reported its annual Deferred First Year Commission Reconciliation, which was a reduction of ($224,967) compared to a reduction ($685,776) in the prior year, the lesser reduction improved profit this year compared to last fiscal year.

Mr. Klusas added, "As we have noted in previous quarters, carriers and agents have continued to adjust to underwriting clients among the presence of COVID restrictions and agencies have also adjusted to the new challenges of simulating in-person client meetings and physical exams, many of which remain more complicated than prior to the emergence of COVID. As much as the pandemic has been a disruption for our business, we also think the broader acceptance of no-contact business solutions is a positive for our platform. In addition, insurance carriers and agents have an increased appreciation for maintaining a diversity of tools and solutions that allow them to cultivate customer relationships.”

Mr. Klusas concluded, "Although our Construction business experienced a decline compared with the prior year, we prioritized building a pipeline of jobs with trusted customers to build a business that offers a meaningful source of diversified revenues that would be positioned to benefit from increased investment in our country’s infrastructure.”

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Review

Total revenues for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, were $5,760,181, as compared to $6,863,682 in the prior year quarter. This decrease was due mostly a different mix of insurance distribution business that produced less revenue (although the levels of gross profit remained relatively consistent) as well as a negative variance in the construction business as a billings in excess of costs were reversed at the end of the fiscal year (and subsequently re-instated after the end of the quarter when the work was completed).

Net operating revenue (gross profit) for the quarter was $1,495,150, compared to net operating revenue of $725,791 in the prior-year fiscal period due improved gross profit margins in the insurance business and the reduced effect of the annual Deferred First Year Commission reconciliation versus the prior year period.

Operating expenses decreased to $687,976 as compared to $812,381 for the same period of the prior year due largely to the employee Retention Credit discussed above. The employee retention credit is a refundable tax credit, authorized under the federal COVID-19 relief legislation, against certain employment taxes paid by TMA after March 12, 2020, and before the tax credit’s expiration during, 2021.

The Company reported operating income from continuing operations of $807,174, compared to operating income of $(86,590) in the prior-year period, due to the improving gross profit margin, employee retention credit and reduced effect of Deferred First Year Commission reconciliation discussed above.

Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income) was $863,542, compared to ($36,544) in the prior year quarter. A note reconciling operating EBITDA to operating income can be found at the end of this release.

Investment loss, net (from non-operating investment portfolio) for the quarter was $(29,227), as compared to an investment gain, net (from non-operating investment portfolio) of $310,410 for the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Net income from continuing operations for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was $455,747, or $0.08 per share, as compared to net income of $180,579, or $0.0.3 per share, in the prior year period. The increase was largely due to higher operating income.

Fiscal 2022 Year End Financial Review

Total revenues for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, were $23,691,799, compared to $30,669,454 in the prior fiscal year. The decline was primarily due to reduced insurance commission and fee revenue resulting from a different mix of business from carriers and agencies. Although the change in business mix resulted in reduced revenues, the level of gross profit was relatively consistent. Net operating revenue (gross profit) was $5,760,631 compared to net operating revenue of $5,304,496 in the prior-year fiscal year. The increase in net operating revenue was primarily due to an increase in gross profit in the insurance distribution business.

Operating expenses during fiscal 2022 were $3,057,061 or 12.9% of revenues, compared to $3,456,778, or 11.3% of total revenues, for the prior year. Operating expenses were slightly reduced on an absolute dollar basis while reduced total revenues resulted in operating expenses increasing on a percentage basis.

The Company reported operating income of $2,703,570 for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, compared to operating income of $1,847,718 for the prior-year period due to factors discussed above.

Operating EBITDA (excluding investment revenue) for the twelve months was $2,950,821 versus $2,123,612 in the prior-year period. A note reconciling Operating EBITDA to Operating Income can be found at the end of this release.

Net income for the year ended March 31, 2022, was $2,616,028 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to a net income of $1,455,794, or $0.18 per share, for the prior year. The increase was primarily attributed to the improvement in operating income in the insurance distribution business.

Balance Sheet Information

TMA’s balance sheet on March 31, 2022, reflected cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 million (excluding Restricted Cash of $0.5 million), working capital of $7.8 million, and shareholders’ equity of $7.8 million; compared to cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 million, working capital of $7.7 million, and shareholders’ equity of $7.3 million as of March 31, 2021.

About The Marketing Alliance, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TMA provides support to independent insurance brokerage agencies, with a goal of integrating insurance and "insuretech” engagement platforms to provide members value-added services on a more efficient basis than they can achieve individually.

Investor information can be accessed through the shareholder section of TMA’s website at: http://www.themarketingalliance.com/shareholder-information.

TMA’s common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (http://www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "MAAL”.

Forward Looking Statement

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect TMA's business and prospects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance and the production of favorable returns to shareholders, our ability to obtain industry acceptance and competitive advantages of a multi-carrier digital platform for life insurance applications, our expectations with respect to the relative permanence of insurance sales responses to the COVID -19 pandemic, including the broader acceptance of no-contact business solutions, the distribution of new life insurance products, and our ability to continue to diversify our earth moving and excavating business. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our estimates, expectations or intentions only as of the date hereof, or as of such earlier dates as are indicated, and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations, as well as the pandemic’s effect of heightening other risks within our business and ways that insurance carriers may react to them in their underwriting policies; privacy and cyber security regulations; expectations of the economic environment, material adverse changes in economic conditions in the markets we serve and in the general economy; future state and federal regulatory actions and conditions in the states in which we conduct our business; our ability to work with carriers on marketing, distribution and product development; pricing and other payment decisions and policies of the carriers in our insurance distribution business, changes in the public securities markets that affect the value of our investment portfolio, weather and environmental conditions in the areas served by our earth moving and excavation business, the integration of our operations with those of businesses or assets we have acquired or may acquire in the future and the failure to realize the expected benefits of such acquisition and integration. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Insurance commission and fee revenue $ 5,499,618 $ 6,736,172 $ 22,208,043 $ 28,453,835 Construction revenue (25,538 ) 1,430 1,029,555 1,929,039 Other insurance revenue 286,101 126,080 454,201 286,580 Total revenues 5,760,181 6,863,682 23,691,799 30,669,454 Insurance distributor related expenses: Distributor bonuses and commissions 3,747,797 5,492,828 15,284,209 22,041,344 Business processing and distributor costs 453,057 520,864 1,919,635 1,914,697 Depreciation 3,407 4,400 14,780 24,200 4,204,261 6,018,092 17,218,624 23,980,241 Costs of construction: Direct and indirect costs of construction 7,809 74,153 526,365 1,240,439 Depreciation 52,961 45,646 186,179 144,278 60,770 119,799 712,544 1,384,717 Total costs of revenues 4,265,031 6,137,891 17,931,168 25,364,958 Net operating revenue 1,495,150 725,791 5,760,631 5,304,496 Operating expenses 687,976 812,381 3,057,061 3,456,778 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 807,174 (86,590 ) 2,703,570 1,847,718 Other income (expense): Investment gain, net (29,227 ) 310,410 284,208 1,723,243 Interest expense (48,836 ) (57,187 ) (206,751 ) (217,800 ) Interest rate swap, fair value adjustment loss - - - (216 ) Interest rate swap settlement income - - - (3,063 ) Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness (67,741 ) 398,025 - Gain on sale of equipment - 68,000 - 127,832 Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 661,370 234,633 3,179,052 3,477,714 Income tax expense (benefit) 205,623 54,054 638,654 817,554 Income (loss) from continuing operations 455,747 180,579 2,540,398 2,660,160 Discontinued Operations: (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (34,702 ) (106,940 ) 75,630 (1,222,499 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 34,926 - 18,133 Net (loss) from discontinued operations (34,702 ) (72,014 ) 75,630 (1,204,366 ) Net income (loss) $ 421,045 $ 108,565 $ 2,616,028 $ 1,455,794 Average Shares Outstanding 8,081,266 8,032,266 8,081,266 8,032,266 Operating Income from continuing operations per Share $ 0.10 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.23 Net Income per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.39 $ 0.18

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021

Unaudited

2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,404,655 $ 1,142,039 Equity securities 5,427,642 5,704,794 Restricted cash 536,212 518,330 Accounts receivable 10,903,808 11,972,268 Inventory 5,732 1,140 Prepaid expenses 280,137 246,684 Assets related to discontinued operations 16,039 19,920 Total current assets 18,740,886 19,791,219 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 878,693 1,012,477 OTHER ASSETS Notes receivable, net of current portion 591,595 713,107 Restricted cash 2,908,935 3,166,670 Operating lease right-of-use assets 238,459 94,711 Total other assets 3,738,989 3,9674,488 $ 23,358,568 $ 24,778,184 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,344,356 $ 10,344,620 Current portion of notes payable 804,318 777,495 Current portion of finance lease liability 66,819 70,126 Current portion of operating lease liability 100,702 94,711 Liabilities related to discontinued operations 470,030 639,117 Total current liabilities 10,786,225 11,926,069 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Lines of credit payable 525,000 0 Notes payable, net of debt issuance costs 3,732,717 4,926,065 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 183,797 256,404 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 147,390 0 Other liabilities related to discontinued operations 0 92,241 Deferred taxes 200,000 268,300 Total long-term liabilities 4,788,904 5,543,010 Total liabilities 15,575,129 17,469,079 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding 0 0 Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,081,266 and 8,032,266 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,025,341 903,023 Retained earnings 6,758,096 6,406,082 Total shareholders' equity 7,783,437 7,309,105 $ 23,358,566 $ 24,778,184

Note – Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income)

Q4 FY 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 807,174 (86,590) $ 2,703,570 1,847,718 Add: Depreciation Expense 56,368 50,046 247,251 275,894 Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income) $ 863,542 (36,544) 2,950,821 2,123,612

The Company elects not to include investment portfolio income because the Company believes it is non-operating in nature.

The Company uses Operating EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. However, Operating EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and when analyzing its operating performance, investors should use Operating EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, its presentation of Operating EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and is therefore limited as a comparative measure. Furthermore, as an analytical tool, Operating EBITDA has additional limitations, including that (a) it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments; (b) it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, its working capital needs; and (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and Operating EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. To compensate for these limitations, the Company evaluates its profitability by considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of cash flows from operations and through the use of other financial measures.

The Company believes Operating EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating its operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-cash or unrealized expenses (such as depreciation and amortization) and expenses that are not reflective of its core operating results over time. The Company believes Operating EBITDA presents a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of its capital structure, the method by which assets were acquired and non-cash charges, and provides additional useful information to measure performance on a consistent basis, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period.

