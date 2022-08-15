The Marketing Alliance Names New Board Member

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTC: MAAL) ("TMA” or the "Company”), today announced the appointment of Joe Bosnack to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of August 10. Mr. Bosnack will immediately fill the open board seat that was previously held by David Lenaberg, Ph.D., until his passing earlier this year.

Joe Bosnack is the current President and CEO of the Katz Nassau Agency in Rockville Centre, New York, a brokerage insurance agency specializing in life, long-term care, and disability insurance. He is on the executive board of Insurance Brokers of Greater New York (CIBGNY) and is the organization’s past President. Joe is also the President of the Downstate Insurance Council and is a board member of Subcenters, The Society of Underwriting Brokers. He is also involved in several charities and was recently honored by the Brookville Centre for Children’s services at their annual "Reach for the Star” event as their Man of the Year.

"I am honored to welcome Joe Bosnack to our board. Joe is widely considered an industry leader, and his extensive experience and qualifications in the insurance business will be a great addition to this team. As someone who has relied on Joe for advice and guidance through the years, I am very pleased that he will be joining us in this capacity as a Board member,” said Tim Klusas the President of The Marketing Alliance. "We believe it is important for the members of our board to reflect the company’s values, which Joe exemplifies. He has led several life insurance associations, and I have no doubt that we will continue benefit from his leadership and expertise.”

About The Marketing Alliance, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TMA provides support to independent insurance brokerage agencies, with a goal of integrating insurance and "insuretech” engagement platforms to provide members value-added services on a more efficient basis than they can achieve individually.

Investor information can be accessed through the shareholder section of TMA’s website at: http://www.themarketingalliance.com/shareholder-information.

TMA’s common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (http://www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "MAAL”.

Forward Looking Statement

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect TMA's business and prospects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements TMA makes regarding our expectations for our performance, and our ability and intent to pay dividends, in future periods. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our estimates, expectations or intentions only as of the date hereof, or as of such earlier dates as are indicated, and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation unanticipated developments that prevent or delay payment of dividends and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in TMA’s cautionary statements contained in its public disclosures with respect to its financial condition and results of operations. While TMA may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, TMA specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

