The Martinez Legal Group Contributes Support to Denton Community Food Center

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martinez Legal P.C. in Denton recently presented a cash contribution to the Denton Community Food Center (DCFC). The presentation was made to DCFC director Tom Newell following a tour of the current location on West Sycamore in Denton.

"We love Denton and wanted to give back in this holiday season," said attorney Marci Martinez. "We wanted to help as many people as possible. We are blessed and wanted to be a blessing to our community."

Tom Newell, the executive director of the Denton Community Food Center said, "We appreciate the support of people like Marci Martinez and her team at Martinez Legal. Part of what makes Denton such a great community are people like Marci, who are willing to step up and help."

Denton Community Food Center was founded in 1974 with the mission to provide food from a central community location to needy families and individuals. DCFE, which is run by volunteers and funded by donor support such as Martinez Legal, is an active partner with Serve Denton, a non-profit alliance that helps people in need.

DCFC will soon move into a new, greatly expanded facility adjacent to Serve Denton, located on North Loop 288. The current location is located at 109 West Sycamore in Downtown Denton. The new location is scheduled to open in early 2020.

Martinez Legal P.C. focuses its practice on Family Law matters including divorce adoptions and child custody, as well as Estate Planning including Wills. The firm's office is located at 412 S. Carroll Boulevard, Suite 1000 Denton, Texas 76201. For additional information about Martinez Legal go to http://www.martinezlegalpc.com.

SOURCE The Martinez Legal Group