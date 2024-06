The Massive Problem Rivian Won't Be Able to Overcome

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) says it'll be gross profit positive by the end of 2024 and that's given investors hope about the future. But when you peel back the company's cost structure and its capacity plans, there's not a viable path to free cash flow. Travis Hoium covers the latest on Rivian in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 10, 2024. The video was published on June 11, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel