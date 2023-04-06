|
06.04.2023 11:00:00
The Mastodon plugin is now available on the Steampipe Hub
When Twitter changed hands last November I switched to Mastodon; ever since I’ve enjoyed happier and more productive social networking. To enhance my happiness and productivity I began working on a Mastodon plugin for Steampipe. My initial goal was to study the fediverse writ large. Which people and which servers are powerful connectors? How do moderation policies work? What’s it like to join a small server versus a large one?These are important questions, and you can use the plugin to begin to answer them. But I soon realized that as a newcomer to a scene that’s been evolving for six years, and has not welcomed such analysis, I should start by looking for ways to enhance the experience of reading Mastodon. So I began building a set of dashboards that augment the stock Mastodon client or (my preference) elk.zone. And I’ve narrated that project in a series of posts.To read this article in full, please click here
