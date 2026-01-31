Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
31.01.2026 13:10:00
The Math Behind Microsoft's AI Boom Doesn't Add Up--And Investors Are Finally Noticing
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) tanked on Thursday following a quarterly report that spooked investors. While the headline numbers looked great, some cracks in the AI growth story started to emerge. A heavy dependence on OpenAI, soaring capital spending on short-lived CPU and GPU assets, and anemic adoption of Microsoft's own AI products paint a rough picture for the tech giant.Image source: Getty Images.Microsoft's remaining performance obligation now sits at $625 billion, an astounding figure. Here's the problem: $281 billion of that total is tied to contracts with OpenAI. Yes, the same OpenAI that reportedly declared "code red" in December as competition gained ground. The same OpenAI that is now full steam ahead on putting ads into ChatGPT, a move once called a "last resort for us as a business model" by CEO Sam Altman.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 664,00
|1,18%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.