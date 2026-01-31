Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.01.2026 13:10:00

The Math Behind Microsoft's AI Boom Doesn't Add Up--And Investors Are Finally Noticing

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) tanked on Thursday following a quarterly report that spooked investors. While the headline numbers looked great, some cracks in the AI growth story started to emerge. A heavy dependence on OpenAI, soaring capital spending on short-lived CPU and GPU assets, and anemic adoption of Microsoft's own AI products paint a rough picture for the tech giant.Image source: Getty Images.Microsoft's remaining performance obligation now sits at $625 billion, an astounding figure. Here's the problem: $281 billion of that total is tied to contracts with OpenAI. Yes, the same OpenAI that reportedly declared "code red" in December as competition gained ground. The same OpenAI that is now full steam ahead on putting ads into ChatGPT, a move once called a "last resort for us as a business model" by CEO Sam Altman.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 664,00 1,18% Ai Holdings Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:44 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13:23 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13:07 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
31.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.01.26 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen