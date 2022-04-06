The Mather Group, LLC and The Vistria Group announce partnership and recapitalization

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mather Group, LLC (TMG) announced today it received a significant strategic investment from The Vistria Group, a Chicago-based next generation middle market private equity firm focused on financial services, healthcare and education. TMG is a leading wealth management firm with over $8B in assets under management (AUM)* across 11 offices nationally.

As part of the transaction, The Vistria Group will commit significant capital to support TMG's continued growth, both organically and through additional acquisitions. The announcement represents The Vistria Group's first partnership in the wealth management space and fosters a dynamic new venture between two Chicago-based firms. As part of the investment, The Vistria Group is backing CEO Chris Behrens and the current TMG leadership team to continue its expansion into new geographies and services.

"Our business is built on trust and relationships. The Vistria Group shares the same business values, investment philosophy and commitment to integrity, transparency and high-touch service that has been the core foundation of TMG," Behrens said. "This partnership supports our vision of being a national boutique while continuing to enhance the client experience."

Founded in 2011 by Stewart Mather, the firm today maintains his commitment to putting the client's interests first. TMG offers a comprehensive range of in-house services, including financial planning, tax advice and preparation, portfolio management, concentrated stock management, risk assessment and estate planning guidance. The firm is committed to holistically addressing clients' financial needs while minimizing costs wherever possible.

"We are thrilled to establish a partnership with Chris and The Mather Group team," explained Michael Castleforte, Partner & Co-Head of Financial Services at The Vistria Group. "Their reputation in the industry and among clients is unparalleled, and we know there is great opportunity to continue the company's growth trajectory."

Since January 2020, TMG has completed 10 acquisitions and currently has more than 140 advisors and staff around the country. The firm scaled its AUM from $1B to $8B during the past five years and has been ranked among Barron's list of Top 100 RIA Firms in the country for the past four years.**

"This partnership is consistent with our long-term thesis about the value of, and tailwinds in, wealth management. TMG's culture of service, innovation, professional development and growth provides a great opportunity to replicate in markets across the U.S.," noted Boris Rapoport, Partner & Co-Head of Financial Services for The Vistria Group.

The Vistria Group's team of professionals brings extensive experience working with management teams in financial services. The Vistria Group leverages its operational resources to support its portfolio companies, now including TMG, to help them scale and expand opportunities for clients. The Vistria Group's involvement provides TMG a capital structure from which to grow, both organically and through M&A, and helps TMG provide continued value to clients through enhanced service offerings.

Park Sutton Advisors acted as financial advisor and Neil, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP acted as legal counsel to TMG on the transaction. Houlihan Lokey and Waller Helms Advisors acted as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal counsel to The Vistria Group on the transaction.

About The Mather Group, LLC

Headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Knoxville, Nashville area, San Francisco Bay area, Seattle area, Spring TX and Washington, D.C., area, TMG is a fee-only fiduciary firm serving primarily high-net-worth individuals. TMG's professionals aim to simplify clients' lives by providing a comprehensive suite of services under one roof. TMG is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, providing discretionary and non-discretionary investment advice to clients. Visit us at www.themathergroup.com.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based next generation private investment firm that operates at the intersection of purpose and profit. The Vistria Group partners with middle-market businesses in Healthcare, Education and Financial Services that are passionate about growth and committed to the community. Its decision to invest in these areas is driven by its belief in companies producing scalable social value. The Vistria Group's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and investment professionals with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

*Assets under management (AUM) as of February 28, 2022.

** Rankings are based on voluntary, non-fee-paying surveys. Each organization establishes its own criteria for inclusion. Information is accurate as of the date of this press release, and no obligation nor intention to make updates or corrections exist. Visit the TMG website for more information regarding its awards and recognition.

