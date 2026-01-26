Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
26.01.2026 14:22:00
The Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2026 is $5,181 Per Month -- Here's Exactly How to Get It
The most you can get from Social Security in 2026 is $5,181 per month, which is about $62,000 in inflation-protected retirement income every year. In this video, I'll discuss the maximum benefit and what you would need to do in order to get it.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan 22, 2026. The video was published on Jan 23, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!