The Median Utility Bill is $363 a Month. Here's How Much You'd Need in NextEra Energy Stock to Cover It Every Month.

U.S. households pay a median of $363 per month, or $4,356 per year, in utility bills. Representing around 5% of annual household income, utility bills are up by nearly 5% compared to 2025, exceeding the 3.4% inflation for the 12-month period ended August 2026.

These essential household expenses are unavoidable, but what if there were a way to pay your utility bill with proceeds from utility stocks? For example, how many shares in NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) would you need to earn enough dividends to pay the bill?

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