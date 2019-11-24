The Medicines Company Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Novartis AG for $9.7 Billion

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreement in which Novartis AG will acquire The Medicines Company for $85 per share in an all-cash transaction, implying a fully diluted equity value of $9.7 billion. The price represents a premium of approximately 45% to The Medicines Company’s closing share price of $58.65 on November 18, 2019 (the last trading day prior to news reports of a potential transaction between The Medicines Company and Novartis AG). The transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

"Our company’s singular, relentless focus and the unwavering commitment of our employees have led to this opportunity to unlock the intrinsic value of inclisiran for patients and to maximize value for our shareholders,” said Mark Timney, Chief Executive Officer of The Medicines Company. "We are excited that millions of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and familial hypercholesterolemia will potentially benefit from this transformational therapy.”

Alexander J. Denner, Ph.D., Chairman of The Medicines Company Board of Directors, said: "This $9.7 billion transaction is a great outcome for shareholders of The Medicines Company. Not so long ago, The Medicines Company was at a crossroads due to the loss of its key revenue driver. I am proud of the company’s transformation under a reconstituted board into a lean, highly focused team successfully advancing an exciting new therapy and creating tremendous value for patients and shareholders.”

"We recognized the innovative promise of inclisiran and focused the company’s resources to advance it from early development through phase 3 in ‘record’ time for the benefit of patients. Inclisiran has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cardiovascular disease and profoundly improve the lives of millions of people around the world.”

Dr. Denner continued, "Our vision for inclisiran is an affordable, widely available treatment that will dramatically reduce both the medical and economic burden of cardiovascular disease. Given the enormous capital required to realize its full potential, we have decided to sell to a company with resources and scale in excess of ours.”

"On behalf of the board, I thank our outstanding management team and talented employees for their tireless work and dedication. I would also like to thank our partner Alnylam whose gracious support was invaluable in consummating this transaction.”

Completion of the transaction is expected in first quarter of 2020, pending the successful completion of the tender offer and other customary closing conditions. Until that time, The Medicines Company will continue to operate as a separate and independent company. The company expects to file regulatory submissions for inclisiran in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2019 and in Europe in the first quarter of 2020.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as financial advisors to The Medicines Company, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal counsel for The Medicines Company.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Novartis AG will commence a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of The Medicines Company for $85 per share in cash. Following the completion of the tender offer, a wholly owned subsidiary of Novartis AG will merge with The Medicines Company and shares of The Medicines Company that have not been tendered and purchased in the tender offer will be converted into the right to receive the same price per share in cash as paid in the tender offer (other than shares held by stockholders who properly demand and perfect appraisal rights under Delaware law). The tender offer and the merger are subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of at least a majority of outstanding shares of The Medicines Company and the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The tender offer and the merger are not subject to a financing condition.

About The Medicines Company

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) is a biopharmaceutical company with a singular, relentless focus on addressing the greatest global healthcare challenge and burden today – cardiovascular disease. Our purpose is to halt the deadly progression of atherosclerosis and the cardiovascular risk created by high levels of LDL-C, or bad cholesterol. The Company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.themedicinescompany.com and follow us on Twitter @MDCONews and LinkedIn.

About Inclisiran

Inclisiran, the first and only cholesterol-lowering therapy in the siRNA (small-interfering RNA) class, is The Medicines Company’s investigational twice-yearly therapy in Phase 3 clinical development to evaluate its ability to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (also known as LDL-C). As a siRNA, inclisiran harnesses the body’s natural process of RNA interference to specifically prevent production of the PCSK9 protein in the liver, which enhances the liver’s ability to remove LDL-C from the bloodstream, thereby lowering LDL-C levels. In Phase 3 studies, inclisiran reduced LDL-C up to 58% and sustained durable time-adjusted LDL-C reductions of up to 56% throughout a twice-yearly dosing schedule when administered along with statins and/or ezetimibe. Inclisiran is not yet approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. The Medicines Company obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

