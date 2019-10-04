The Medicines Company to Participate in the Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) announced that it will participate in the Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in New York. The Company is scheduled to participate in a "fireside chat” discussion at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on The Medicines Company Investor Relations website and a replay of the presentation will be available within 48 hours of the event.

About The Medicines Company

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) is a biopharmaceutical company with a singular, relentless focus on addressing the greatest global healthcare challenge and burden today – cardiovascular disease. The Company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

