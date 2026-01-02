Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
02.01.2026 20:00:00
The Memory Market Is Going to Boom in 2026: 1 Top Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Skyrockets (Hint: It's Not Micron)
The memory industry has been in red-hot form over the past couple of years. Market research firm Yole Group estimates that the industry's revenue grew by a whopping 78% in 2024 to $170 billion, followed by another healthy double-digit increase in 2025 to $200 billion.The good news is that the memory industry is poised to deliver solid growth once again in 2026. Massive demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) deployed in artificial intelligence (AI) server chips has created a supply shortage in the memory industry, bumping up prices as a result.Not surprisingly, companies such as Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have been witnessing phenomenal growth in their revenue and earnings. The memory specialist's revenue jumped by 57% year over year in the most recent quarter to $13.6 billion, while non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings jumped by nearly 2.7 fold. Micron expects its growth to accelerate significantly in the current quarter, driven by the favorable demand-supply dynamics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
