LINE Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
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10.05.2026 04:00:00
The Memory Shortage Is Coming for Big Tech's Bottom Line. This Company Will Hold Up Better Than Anyone Else.
Memory prices continue to climb in 2026 as big tech's insatiable appetite for computing power grows faster than memory chipmakers can expand production. Samsung, the largest memory chipmaker in the world, says its pricing rose 90% in the first quarter. And big tech is happy to pay up for access to the chips that relieve one of the biggest bottlenecks in artificial intelligence (AI) training and inference.Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Microsoft all cited higher component pricing as a reason for increased capital expenditures in 2026 in their most recent earnings calls with analysts. That will ultimately translate into a significant drag on their bottom lines as higher memory chip pricing will result in higher depreciation expenses over the next few years.And while memory pricing will affect just about any company that needs the chips for their products, one big tech company looks well positioned to hold up better than the competition.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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