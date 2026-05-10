LINE Aktie

LINE für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.05.2026 04:00:00

The Memory Shortage Is Coming for Big Tech's Bottom Line. This Company Will Hold Up Better Than Anyone Else.

Memory prices continue to climb in 2026 as big tech's insatiable appetite for computing power grows faster than memory chipmakers can expand production. Samsung, the largest memory chipmaker in the world, says its pricing rose 90% in the first quarter. And big tech is happy to pay up for access to the chips that relieve one of the biggest bottlenecks in artificial intelligence (AI) training and inference.Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Microsoft all cited higher component pricing as a reason for increased capital expenditures in 2026 in their most recent earnings calls with analysts. That will ultimately translate into a significant drag on their bottom lines as higher memory chip pricing will result in higher depreciation expenses over the next few years.And while memory pricing will affect just about any company that needs the chips for their products, one big tech company looks well positioned to hold up better than the competition.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LINE Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LINE Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:42 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07:50 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit leichterer Tendenz ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen machen letztlich Verluste
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag nach. Die Wall Street legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenende rote Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen