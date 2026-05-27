Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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27.05.2026 20:07:00
The Memory Shortage Powering Micron's $1 Trillion Run Is Lifting These Stocks, Too
Memory chipmaker Micron Technology's market capitalization surprisingly crossed $1 trillion on Tuesday. Showing how extraordinary this achievement is, just one year ago, Micron's market value was close to $100 billion.The reason for the stock's astronomical gains is straightforward: artificial intelligence (AI) has drained the market for the memory chips data centers can't run without -- especially the high-bandwidth memory that sits next to AI processors -- and Micron is one of only a handful of companies that make them at scale.But Micron isn't the only name riding a market where demand keeps outrunning supply. The same shortage is rippling through the businesses that store all the data AI generates. And two of the biggest beneficiaries -- Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) -- were a single company until just last year. Both rallied alongside Micron on Tuesday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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