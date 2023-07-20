The Merchant Risk Council Appoints Forter Leaders to its Advisory Boards in APAC and Europe

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter , the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced Dany Naigeboren, head of risk and analytics in APAC, and Galit Shani-Michel, vice president of payments, have been appointed to the Merchant Risk Council's (MRC) Regional Advisory Boards in APAC and Europe, respectively.

The MRC, a global non‐profit membership association, brings together eCommerce payments and fraud prevention professionals from global merchants, solution providers and law enforcement agencies to share fraud and risk mitigation strategies in the ongoing fight against fraud. In addition to Forter, new board members represent international brands, including Adidas, Netflix, Mastercard, Sony, Stripe, Spotify and Lenovo.

"Each of these new Board members will add tremendous value to the organization and bring expertise unique to their region on compliance and fraud techniques," said Julie Fergerson, Merchant Risk Council CEO. "Our board members are an integral part of the organization as their ideas, direction, and contributions provide guidance and support to the MRC."

As Forter's head of risk and analytics for APAC, Naigeboren leads the region's fraud and risk strategy across a diverse portfolio of merchants, payment methods and product offerings. A former fraud analyst, he uniquely relates to MRC's community, providing practical insights and real-world learnings from his decade-plus fighting fraud.

"I'm thrilled to be appointed to the MRC's Regional Advisory Board in APAC. The organization continues to push our industry forward and its members are an influential force of progress and innovation across digital commerce," said Naigeboren.

Shani-Michel serves as Forter's vice president of payments where she guides the company's innovations in payment optimization, PSD2/3 and intelligent 3DS. She is a long-time payments expert whose experience spans both solution providers and merchants, helping countless companies strike a balance between payments, regulation, risk and revenue.

"Payments is my passion – I've devoted my career to helping companies navigate the complexities of payments, regulation, fraud and customer experience," said Shani-Michel. "I'm excited and thankful to continue that work as part of MRC's Regional Advisory Board in Europe."

