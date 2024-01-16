16.01.2024 14:26:49

The merger of Harju Elekter Group’s Swedish subsidiaries was registered in the business register

AS Harju Elekter Group published a stock exchange announcement on 16.12.2022, in which it announced, among other things, its intention to merge LC Development Fastigheter 17 AB, a subsidiary of Harju Elekter AB involved in factory management, with Harju Elekter Services AB. On 15.01.2024, we received confirmation of the merger of LC Development Fastigheter 17 AB with Harju Elekter Services AB.

Harju Elekter Services AB is a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter Group, which manages Harju Elekter’s industrial real estate in Sweden. The Group follows the principle of keeping production activities and property management in separate companies. The company’s board includes Aron Kuhi-Thalfeldt (chairman), Tiit Atso, Priit Treial, Tiit Luman, and Erko Lepa, and the CEO is Martin Frank (CEO of Harju Elekter AB).

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 1000 people, and the Group’s revenue for the first three quarters of 2023 was 158 million euros.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400

Additional information:
Aron Kuhi-Thalfeldt
Chief of Real Estate
+372 5171448

Prepared by:
Marit Tack
Corporate Communications Manager
+372 5340 8444
E-mail: marit.tack@harjuelekter.com
https://harjuelekter.com/investors/


