The Metals Company Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Corporate Update

Conference Call for Thursday, March 23, 2023

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC” or "the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 23, 2023, to provide an update on fourth quarter financial results and recent corporate developments.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details
  
Date:Thursday, March 23, 2023
  
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
  
Audio-only Dial-in:Register Here
  
Virtual webcast with slides:Register Here


The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Investors’ > ‘Media’ > ‘Events and Presentations’, approximately two hours after the event.

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts
Media | media@metals.co 
Investors | investors@metals.co 


