The Metals Company Announces Investor Conference Schedule Through End of 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC” or "the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, intends to participate at the following in-person conferences being held by leading organizations and financial institutions during the third and fourth quarters of 2023.



Recent company updates

On August 14, TMC announced a Registered Direct Offering at a price of $2.00, a premium of 82% to the TMC closing share price on August 11

On August 1, TMC provided a corporate update on expected development timeline, production capacity and application costs for its NORI-D Nodule Project following the recent International Seabed Authority (ISA) Council decisions on a roadmap to deliver final rules, regulations and procedures, also known as the Mining Code

In July, the International Seabed Authority defined a roadmap to adopting final regulations for exploitation and TMC subsidiary Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI) intends to submit an application to the ISA for an exploitation contract for NORI Area D following the July 2024 meeting of the ISA. Assuming a one-year review process, NORI expects to be in production in the fourth quarter of 2025



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: September 11-13, 2023

Format: In-person, company presentation, 1x1s available

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Registration: Please contact your sales representative to learn about participation

Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit 2023

Date: September 12-15, 2023

Format: In-person, company presentation, 1x1s available

Location: Beaver Creek Resort, CO

Registration: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2023-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek/

ThinkEquity Conference

Date: October 19, 2023

Format: In-person, 1x1s available

Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 Columbus Circle, New York, NY

Registration: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_95483/entity_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=THINKEQ_PRESENTING_CO

121 Mining Investment Conference

Date: October 23-24, 2023

Format: In-person, company presentation, 1x1s available

Location: 360 Madison, New York, NY

Registration: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-new-york/

Benchmark Week 2023 Los Angeles

Date: November 14-16, 2023

Format: Dedicated workshop on deep-sea mining

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Marina del Rey, Los Angeles, CA

Registration: https://www.benchmarkminerals.com/events/benchmark-week-2023/

Mines and Money London

Date: November 28-30, 2023

Format: In-person, 1x1s available

Location: Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, London

Registration: https://minesandmoney.com/london/index

Janney Montgomery Clean Energy Symposium

Date: December 5-7, 2023

Format: In-person, panel discussion, 1x1s available

Location: Tulane University, New Orleans, LA

Registration: Please contact your sales representative to learn about participation

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.



More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts

Media | media@metals.co

Investors | investors@metals.co