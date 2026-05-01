CHANGE Aktie

CHANGE für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002

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01.05.2026 12:30:00

The Metals Company Is Recognized as the Deep Sea Mining Leader, but That May Be About to Change

Those plumbing the market's depths for robust growth opportunities arising from President Donald Trump's commitment to shoring up the nation's supply of critical minerals are surely familiar with deep-sea mining specialist The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC).Although The Metals Company, the presumable leader in deep-sea mining, receives the lion's share of investors' attention, another company may soon eclipse it. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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