USA Rare Eart a Aktie

USA Rare Eart a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.09.2026 16:30:00

The Metals Company vs. USA Rare Earth: Which Speculative Materials Bet Actually Pays Off First?

Critical minerals are essential for such industries as defense, aerospace, technology, and alternative energy, and TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) are two companies seemingly positioned to benefit from a transformative trend in this vital area of the mining industry.

While the world has largely relied on China for the supply of critical minerals, this is becoming increasingly untenable for the U.S. and its allies amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and the threat of losing access to these resources.

With the U.S. taking steps to ensure it has other avenues for sourcing critical minerals, is TMC or USA Rare Earth the mining stock more likely to pay off for investors over the next three years? Let's have a closer look.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten