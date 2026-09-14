The Metals Company vs. USA Rare Earth: Which Speculative Materials Bet Actually Pays Off First?

Critical minerals are essential for such industries as defense, aerospace, technology, and alternative energy, and TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) are two companies seemingly positioned to benefit from a transformative trend in this vital area of the mining industry.

While the world has largely relied on China for the supply of critical minerals, this is becoming increasingly untenable for the U.S. and its allies amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and the threat of losing access to these resources.

With the U.S. taking steps to ensure it has other avenues for sourcing critical minerals, is TMC or USA Rare Earth the mining stock more likely to pay off for investors over the next three years? Let's have a closer look.

Continue reading