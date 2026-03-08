Middle East Aktie
ISIN: JO3129311010
|
08.03.2026 18:45:00
The Middle East War Is Crushing This Group of Stocks
The war in the Middle East is hitting the entire stock market hard, with the S&P 500 index down 1.3% since the initial U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran -- and plummeting even deeper at times. But one group of stocks is faring particularly poorly due to the conflict.I'm talking about airlines. The war is a one-two punch for the major carriers, as it simultaneously drives down demand for travel and drives up fuel costs. In addition, the war has led to a significant cancellation of flights, as many critical airports in the Middle East are shut down now due to the conflict.Over the past week, Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) has dropped almost 13%, Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) has fallen 15%, American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) plummeted 16.7%, and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is down a whopping 19.6%. Let's review and see what could lie ahead from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Middle East Holding Registered Shs
Analysen zu Middle East Holding Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Middle East Holding Registered Shs
|1,58
|3,27%