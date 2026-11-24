Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to be a world-changing technology, but it uses a huge amount of electricity. AI power demand has been so high that it has driven up electricity costs for everyone, hitting the pocketbooks of everyday people even as inflation is running hot. That's resulted in pushback, with data centers playing a prominent role in the recent midterm elections. That could actually be a net positive for companies like Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). Here's why.

The current administration in Washington has been very supportive of artificial intelligence. With the House and Senate changing hands next year following big wins in November's election, support for AI could waver. There are already states that have put up roadblocks to further data center construction. One of the biggest problems is electricity, with a push for data centers to supply their own power to avoid straining the grid.

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