|
20.07.2022 07:00:47
The Mikron Group reports a further improvement in profitability
|
Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Biel, July 20, 2022, 7.00 a.m. - The Mikron Group has again improved its half-year results in 2022. Order intake rose by 33.3% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, sales by 4.3%, and EBIT increased from CHF 8.2 million in the first half of 2021 to CHF 11.4 million (+39.0%). This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 7.8% (first half of 2021: 5.9%). Strong demand in all key markets and higher sales in the Mikron Machining division were key factors in this pleasing development.
At CHF 223.3 million, the Mikron Group's order intake for the first half of 2022 is 33.3% higher than the corresponding figure for the first half of 2021 (CHF 167.5 million). All divisions contributed to this growth. The most significant increase was achieved by the Mikron Machining division (+52.9%) including long term frame orders. The Mikron Automation division was also able to take advantage of the continuing high demand from the pharma and medtech sectors, and increased its order intake by 32.0%.
The Mikron Groups net sales rose from CHF 139.9 million in the first half of 2021 to CHF 145.9 million in the first half of 2022 (+4.3%). A major part of the significant increase in order intake will generate sales in 2023, and in subsequent years. With a 48% share of sales, Europe (including Switzerland) remained the Mikron Groups principal sales market in the first half of 2022. Mikron increased sales in Europe by 3.4% compared with the first half of 2021, in Asia by 60.8% while the sales in the USA decreased by -13.4%.
At CHF 255.7 million, the Mikron Groups order backlog at the end of June 2022 was 44.7% higher than the figure at the end of 2021 (CHF 176.7 million). With the exception of the Chinese sites, which were only able to operate to a very limited extent or not at all due to local Corona restrictions, the Mikron Group recorded high capacity utilization in all three divisions throughout the first half of 2022.
Profitability
Cash flow
1) Except number of employees and equity ratio
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
www.mikron.com/news
Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Dr. Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com
Download Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Investor Relations Calendar
January 25, 2023, 07.00 a.m. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Provisional closing figures
March 10, 2023, 07.00 a.m. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Publication of the 2022 Annual Report
March 10, 2023, 10.30 a.m. Media and analysts conference
April 26, 2023, 04.00 p.m. Annual General Meeting 2023
Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).
Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com
End of ad hoc announcement
1401495 20-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Mikron Gruppe mit erneuter Profitabilitätsverbesserung (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|The Mikron Group reports a further improvement in profitability (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Dividend proposal approved at Mikron's Annual General Meeting amounts to CHF 0.24 per share (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Verabschiedeter Dividendenantrag an der Generalversammlung von Mikron beträgt CHF 0.24 je Aktie (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Mikron Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrates zu (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|Alle Finanzkennzahlen der Mikron Gruppe deutlich besser als im Vorjahr (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|All Mikron Group's financial key figures considerably better than in the previous year (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)
|8,30
|3,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX verliert -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- US-Börsen vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch leichter. Der DAX dreht nach einem starken Handelsauftakt ins Minus. Die Wall Street dürfte auf dem Niveau der gestrigen Schlusskurse eröffnen. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.