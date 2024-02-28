Aspo Plc

Press release

February 28, 2024 at 13:00

The minority investments in Aspo’s subsidiary ESL Shipping by OP Finland Infrastructure and Varma have been completed

As Aspo communicated on February 8, 2024, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company had agreed to co-invest EUR 15 million alongside OP Finland Infrastructure LP in Aspo’s subsidiary ESL Shipping. The co-investment by Varma follows the same valuation and terms as OP Finland Infrastructure’s EUR 30 million investment in ESL Shipping, announced on November 8, 2023.

Both transactions have been completed on February 28, 2024.

Aspo Plc



Rolf Jansson

CEO



Further information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 13 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 700 professionals.

Attachment