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26.04.2026 07:30:00
The Mistakes I Keep Seeing ETF Investors Make With "Set It and Forget It" Funds
For as much good as the ETF industry has done in offering hundreds of ultra-cheap investment products targeting almost every market, sector, and theme, they're not perfect. We often hear the phrase "set it and forget it" when it comes to investing. I've used it several times myself. While that theory works at a high level, it overlooks some of the problems that can still emerge from it.If you follow a few important portfolio construction principles and revisit the composition of it periodically, you're setting yourself up for long-term success. But ignore these hazards, and your portfolio could begin turning into something you don't want.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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