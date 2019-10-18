The Money Store - Poised to serve Northern California

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Money Store announced today the hire of Sherry Allen, Regional Manager of Northern California. Sherry has almost thirty years of mortgage banking experience and a diverse background, working at National and Regional lenders across the country. In her new senior role, Sherry proudly returns to her roots where she credits The Money Store for providing her start in the mortgage industry 28 years ago.

As Regional Manager, Sherry will leverage her experience and relationships, reintroduce The Money Store brand and grow the organization throughout NorCal. Sherry has successful partnerships with many realtor associations, women's organizations, mortgage professional and builder associations at the local and state level during her career and we are pleased to have her represent The Money Store as a brand ambassador with these organizations.

"Sherry is on the short list of industry leaders who have repeatedly grown organizations from zero market share, to highly productive, well established teams in the markets she serves. In 2019, it is becoming increasingly rare to find an executive who has been consistently successful over a number of decades, in a business where long term success is always guided by meritocratic principles. We are sincerely proud to have one of the most highly respected leaders in our industry join The Money Store team!"

About The Money Store

MLD Mortgage Inc., dba The Money Store ® is a full service Mortgage Banker headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, and is licensed in 48 states across the country. Visit them online at www.themoneystore.com. For inquiries, contact Peter Alvarez (palvarez@themoneystore.com) or call (973) 295-3511.

