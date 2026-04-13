Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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13.04.2026 20:00:00
The More Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models That Come Out, the More I'm Convinced Apple Has the Right Strategy
A big criticism of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been that its artificial intelligence (AI) rollout has been slow. Investors are concerned that it's falling behind its rivals, it's not innovating enough, and that its sluggish AI strategy could hurt the stock.But the market is being increasingly flooded with new AI models, with the most recent one coming from social media giant Meta Platforms. It can be challenging for consumers to even know the differences between all of them and which one is truly the best. While Apple may appear to be slow in launching AI features for its iPhones, its approach to AI may prove to be the best one in the end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
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13.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
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13.04.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Montagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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13.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
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|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags stärker (finanzen.at)
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13.04.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
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|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.01.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|19 180,00
|-0,52%
|Apple Inc.
|220,60
|-0,59%
|Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|112,16
|2,47%
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