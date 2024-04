The Most Active Stock Trader in Congress Is Buying Shares of This Magnificent Stock-Split Stock

Volatility is a given when putting your money to work on Wall Street. Although the major stock indexes have lengthy track records of increasing in value over the long run, we've navigated two bear markets since this decade began.When the going gets tough on Wall Street, investors -- including members of Congress -- have often turned their attention to time-tested, industry-leading businesses that offer a rich history of outperformance. While the "FAANG stocks" are a perfect example of what I'm talking about, it's companies enacting stock splits that investors (and lawmakers) have gravitated to.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel