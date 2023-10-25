The most disruptive and sustainable construction meets at Tomorrow.Building World Congress

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showcasing the most groundbreaking projects to promote innovative and sustainable construction. This is the main goal of Tomorrow.Building World Congress (TBWC), an event organized by Fira de Barcelona featuring leading companies in the transformation of the sector, as well as startups with innovative initiatives. In addition, TBWC also aims to promote debate on the future of the sector with a hundred experts who will address its challenges in decarbonisation, digitalisation and sustainable urban development.



From November 7 – 9, the event will gather some 50 companies with a disruptive spirit and a firm commitment to sustainability willing to transform the construction sector.

These include major international companies such as Samsung C&T Corporation and Siemens, leaders in the development of smart cities; Samoo Architects & Engineers, a Korean architecture firm with sustainable and efficient designs worldwide, as well as CBRE, Drees&Sommer, Johnson Controls, Roshn Group and SPIE. There will also be room for companies with innovative projects such as Bioo, which has developed an initiative to produce electricity through plant photosynthesis.

The event also aims to promote knowledge and debate in the industry on issues such as design technology, green districts, decarbonisation and PropTech, as well as issues of today's and tomorrow's cities, such as access to affordable and sustainable housing, urban readiness to welcome refugees and the acceleration of the energy transition.

The congress programme will feature a hundred experts including, among others, Nate Blecharczyk, Co-founder and Director of Strategy of Airbnb; Lebanese architect and specialist in Artificial Intelligence, Chantal Matar; Peter Körte, Director of Technology at Siemens; Peggy Deamer, Professor Emeritus at the Yale School of Architecture and Founder of The Architecture Lobby; Natalia Oliver, architect and specialist in BIM; and Piero Pelizzaro, Director of the National Hub for the Regeneration of Public buildings and expert in climate change policies.

In addition, FC Barcelona will present the latest details of the construction project of the new Spotify Camp Nou and its initiative for the renovation of its urban environment, Espai Barça.

Tomorrow.Building is held alongside Smart City Expo World Congress, Tomorrow.Mobility, Tomorrow.Blue Economy and PUZZLE X. Together the events will gather more than 25,000 attendees, 1,000 exhibitors, and representatives from more than 800 cities and 140 countries.

