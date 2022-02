The Most Important Chart for Fulgent Genetics Shareholders

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of companies that benefited from the pandemic have been crushed in the past few months. That's something shareholders of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) have gotten used to. The stock peaked early last year and has been yo-yoing ever since.The ups and downs have depended on what's happening with COVID cases. With that in mind, Wall Street may be too bearish on the company right now. These three charts show why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading