Hemp Aktie
WKN DE: A1C2N2 / ISIN: US56782C1099
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23.05.2026 10:00:00
The Most Important Marijuana Stock You're Not Watching
Any marijuana stock investor, even the more casual among that crowd, is at least glancingly familiar with the web of multistate operators (MSOs) that operate in this country, or the relatively large pot conglomerates atop the sector in Canada. They might not necessarily know the top specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) in weed world, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR).Innovative matters, not only because it's by far the most prominent cannabis REIT on the market, but also because of a major plank of its business strategy makes it a notable financial player in the American marijuana industry. Let's dive into this outlier of a marijuana company. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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