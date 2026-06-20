NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.06.2026 14:50:00

The Most Important Nvidia Product Isn't a Chip. It's This.

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) dominance has created a strange problem for its competitors, yet building a competing artificial intelligence (AI) chip is no longer enough to catch up. Even if a rival develops a faster processor at a lower price -- already extremely difficult-- it still faces a much bigger challenge: convincing developers to leave Nvidia's ecosystem.That's because Nvidia's most important product may not be a chip at all. It is the software platform that sits behind it. Understanding that distinction could help investors better appreciate why Nvidia continues to dominate the AI market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten