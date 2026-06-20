NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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20.06.2026 14:50:00
The Most Important Nvidia Product Isn't a Chip. It's This.
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) dominance has created a strange problem for its competitors, yet building a competing artificial intelligence (AI) chip is no longer enough to catch up. Even if a rival develops a faster processor at a lower price -- already extremely difficult-- it still faces a much bigger challenge: convincing developers to leave Nvidia's ecosystem.That's because Nvidia's most important product may not be a chip at all. It is the software platform that sits behind it. Understanding that distinction could help investors better appreciate why Nvidia continues to dominate the AI market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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