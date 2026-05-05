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05.05.2026 13:06:00
The Most Important SpaceX IPO Filing Is (Likely) About 2 Weeks Away
It's been a history-filled year on Wall Street -- and we still have eight months to go! In addition to the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) recently catapulting to fresh all-time highs, we'll likely witness some of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) ever on Wall Street.Artificial intelligence (AI) large language model developers OpenAI and Anthropic are contemplating going public before the year's end with valuations in the neighborhood of $1 trillion. But the star of the show is Elon Musk's space infrastructure and AI conglomerate SpaceX, which is expected to command a valuation of $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion. The $75 billion SpaceX aims to raise would more than double the $29.4 billion Saudi Aramco raised with its December 2019 IPO. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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