31.08.2023 13:15:00

The Most Luxurious Sprinter Van Mobile Office On Earth debuted by LEXANI MOTORCARS

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexani Motorcars, the world leader in bespoke luxury stretch and armored mobile office conversions, announces the all-new "Sky Captain" collection of luxury executive Mercedes-Benz Sprinters. 

LEXANI MOTORCARS SKY CAPTAIN EXECUTIVE SPRINTER INTERIOR CABIN

The unbelievable Sky Captain cabin features plush hand-stitched Italian leather captain's chairs and a jaw dropping starlight ultra-vivid starlight sunroof and ceiling.

LEXANI MOTORCARS Debuts World's Most Opulent Mercedes Benz Sprinter Mobile Office Conversion

Passengers can enjoy the latest in entertainment via a retractable 55" smart TV, Playstation 5, iPad pro, Apple TV, mac mini computer and more. For extended trips the Sky Captain also features a bed and restroom with 24k gold-plated fixtures. For the security-conscious up to B7 level armoring is offered which maintains the original appearance and design with superior optics. Additionally, Lexani Motorcars offers an upgraded VIP amenity package which includes luxury champagne flutes, quality crystal old-fashioned glasses, and suede and leather line airline table add-ons. 

The southern California based company also offers Escalade, Navigator, Yukon, Suburban, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia executive mobile offices. Each mobile office is handcrafted and made to order, completely customizable and specifically-tailored to the clients individual needs be it for business, pleasure or both.

For further information, contact www.lexanimotorcars.com or call 844-4LEXANI.

Now accepting orders.

Media Contact: 
info@lexanimotorcars.com 

LEXANI MOTORCARS SKY CAPTAIN EXECUTIVE SPRINTER INTERIOR RESTROOM

LEXANI MOTORCARS SKY CAPTAIN EXECUTIVE SPRINTER INTERIOR BED

LEXANI MOTORCARS SKY CAPTAIN EXECUTIVE SPRINTER INTERIOR CABIN ENTERTAINMENT AREA

LEXANI MOTORCARS SKY CAPTAIN EXECUTIVE SPRINTER EXTERIOR

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-most-luxurious-sprinter-van-mobile-office-on-earth-debuted-by-lexani-motorcars-301914321.html

SOURCE LEXANI MOTORCARS

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen