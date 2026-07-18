Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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18.07.2026 03:15:00
The Most Overlooked Reason Eli Lilly Stock Keeps Surging -- and It Has Nothing to Do With Weight Loss
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was second to market with a GLP-1 weight-loss drug, losing out to Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). However, Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound produce stronger weight-loss results than Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, and they quickly took the lead. Now, many on Wall Street see Eli Lilly as a GLP-1 stock, which it is. But that's not the full picture, as investors are overlooking a much broader business. Eli Lilly has a GLP-1 weight-loss drug problem. The company's highly successful Mounjaro and Zepbound accounted for nearly two-thirds of its revenues in the first quarter of 2026. And with year-over-year revenue growth of 125% and 80%, respectively, these two drugs are clearly the driving force behind the company's earnings. It is understandable that Wall Street is highly focused on this segment of the business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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