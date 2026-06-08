Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

Berkshire Hathaway für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086

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08.06.2026 12:15:00

The Most Underappreciated Engine Inside Berkshire Hathaway Isn't the Cash Pile

Anyone who owns a stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) may be more than a little frustrated that the company seemingly isn't doing anything with its idle cash. As of the latest look, it's got $397.4 billion on the sidelines, versus only $328 billion in stock holdings, at a time when the market is roaring.Like predecessor Warren Buffett, though, current Berkshire CEO Greg Abel understands something many investors may not: This conglomerate's structure isn't what it seems on the surface. Its equity investments aren't necessarily the only growth engine.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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