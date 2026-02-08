NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
08.02.2026 15:05:00
The Most Undervalued AI Stock on Wall Street Right Now (It Will Shock You)
"Undervalued" isn't typically a term that's associated with artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, but that's exactly what the market should think about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It may seem odd to call the world's largest company undervalued, but that's what Nvidia is.The reality is Nvidia's stock is incredibly cheap for the results it's delivering, and investors should use this opportunity to load up on shares, as they don't come around all that often.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
