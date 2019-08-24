The Most Valuable Car Insurance Discounts And How To Obtain Them

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents which discounts are the best for lower car insurance rates.

To obtain cheaper car insurance, drivers should take advantage of the discounts that are available for them. Car insurance companies are known to offer discounts for various reasons. However, only a few are capable to significantly lower the price of auto insurance.

The most valuable discounts, that can help the drives lower their insurance policies the most, are the following:



Multi-policy discount. Also called bundling, this type of discount is one of the most rewarding. Policyholders can get significant savings by insuring house and car together to one insurance company. Multi-vehicle plans can also provide significant savings. Depending on the number of combined policies and the value of the insured belongings, the value of the discount can be pretty high. Some insurers can offer a discount as large as 20% of the value of the whole bundled package.

Low-mileage discount. Policyholders that moved closer to their workplace, or they retired, should ask their insurers if they are eligible for this discount. Drivers that drive fewer miles than a certain amount are eligible for this type of discounts. Depending on the insurance company, this discount can be as high as 20%.

Good driver discount. Drivers that manage to keep a clean driving record for a number of years can be rewarded with a discount from their insurers. Depending on the insurance companies, drivers will have to keep their driving records clean for a period that ranges from three to five years.

Good student discount. Insurance companies think teenagers are hazardous drivers. Teenagers tend to be more reckless than other drivers and are also less experienced, so even the responsible ones are rarely given the benefit of the doubt. However, insurers often provide discounts to students who maintain a 3.0 GPA in school.

Safety gear discount. Insurance companies will reward those car owners that are willing to make their cars safer. Policyholders should check with their insurers and see what safety devices are approved. Safety devices like anti-lock brakes, GPS tracking systems, rear-view cameras, and more can potentially lower the price of insurance.

