The Multicancer Early Detection (MCED) Consortium announces new leadership

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Multicancer Early Detection (MCED) Consortium, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to evaluating the clinical and public health value of MCED tests in earlier cancer detection and treatment, announced the appointment of Michelle Le Beau, Ph.D. as chair and Larry Kessler, Sc.D., as deputy chair. Dr. Le Beau is the chief scientific officer of The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. Dr. Kessler serves as a professor in the University of Washington School of Public Health. Additionally, the MCED Consortium incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under the independent convener and management of Healthsperien, LLC.

MCED tests include blood-based screening tests designed to identify the presence of multiple types of cancer at the earliest possible stages before noticeable symptoms occur. When used in combination with standard of care screening (e.g., mammography, colorectal cancer screening, etc.), MCED tests may significantly increase the number of patients and cancer types diagnosed at earlier stages when treatment is more likely to be successful.

"Given the novelty of this innovative approach to cancer screening and early detection, MCED tests will require a tremendous amount of collaboration to define the promise, where they are suitable, and where there are limits for patients," said Dr. Le Beau. "The impact of these technologies may be far reaching and complex, so involving a wide variety of stakeholders will be critical."

"This is not about supporting any particular technology or company," added Dr. Kessler. "The goal is to develop a scientific process for the evaluation of MCED technologies that will instill confidence in the potential of MCED among health care professionals and the general public."

The Consortium is launching as a public-private collaboration between organizations from the US and UK with three initial objectives: To evaluate the benefits, risks, costs, and value of introducing novel MCED tests; to develop guidance for the potential introduction of MCED tests into clinical care, including understanding public perceptions of MCED tests and potential impact of health disparities; and to accelerate additional education on how MCED could potentially improve outcomes for all people.

Later this year, the Consortium's Clinical Utility, Care Delivery and Health Equity Workgroups will begin publishing initial findings, soliciting public feedback, and hosting educational workshops. In 2023, the Consortium will assess progress and incorporate feedback on released clinical utility frameworks, new clinical evidence, and regulatory guidance. The Consortium's Executive Committee will consider whether it is appropriate to expand efforts with additional workgroups and geographies.

"This is a uniquely rigorous and interdisciplinary effort intended to get it right," said Ray Quintero, Managing Partner, Healthsperien. "We look forward to collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to understand and evaluate with scientific rigor the full potential as well as any downsides of this promising technology."

In addition to the Consortium's founding members, dozens of organizations across the health care continuum have joined or are preparing to join the Consortium.

The Consortium will convene a kickoff in early 2022. Learn more about joining the effort here.

The Multicancer Early Detection (MCED) Consortium aims to evaluate emerging data and establish standards in the field by defining the clinical and public health value of the technology and providing guidance for its use in a clinical setting. The consortium's initial founding members include the American Cancer Society; Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association; the Cancer Support Community; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Exact Sciences; Friends of Cancer Research; GRAIL, LLC.; Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health & Science University; Milken Institute; Sarah Cannon Research Institute; and Stand Up To Cancer. www.mced.info

Healthsperien, LLC., is a nationally recognized health care policy consulting firm focused on federal and state regulatory and legislative policy analysis, advocacy, and implementation issues. Their mission is to accelerate responsible and sustainable health care system innovation and transformation to improve health outcomes for all – especially the most vulnerable. www.healthsperien.com

