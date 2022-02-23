THE MULTICULTURAL MAJORITY SHIFT IS HAPPENING FASTER THAN PROJECTED: WE ARE NOW!

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Census 2020 projections showing that the non-Hispanic white population is declining eight years faster than anticipated, the multicultural majority—a reality for youth under 19—may happen as early as next year for the 35-and-under segment and 2028 for all people under 50. The entire marketing landscape must also adjust because WE ARE NOW. This is the theme of the Hispanic Marketing Council's Annual Summit Series taking place across virtual platforms beginning April 12 through the end of June.

"Despite the data, the growth and the proven ROI, Hispanics are still very much overlooked in many ways, which is shocking because this is the segment that will ultimately determine whether or not a brand has staying power. The multicultural majority is here—we are not what is next; we are now," said HMC Chair Gonzalo Del Fa, president of GroupM Multicultural. "Our Annual Summit Series will provide marketers with a wider access to thought-provoking content and proven strategies to harness the growth potential of the multicultural majority."

Kicking off the HMC Annual Summit Series on April 12 will be a CEO roundtable featuring the heads of the major holding companies: Jackie Kelley, CEO of the Americas, Dentsu; Kirk McDonald, CEO, Group M; Scott Hagedorn, CEO, Omnicom Media Group; and Dave Penski, CEO, Publicis Media. Additional sessions will follow, including the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards and the much-anticipated Marketer of the Year, featuring Julie Bowerman, Chief Marketing & E-Commerce Officer, Kellogg's North America.

The HMC Annual Summit Series will cover other business-building topics including identity & intersectionality, language & insights, 2022 mid-term elections, the new streaming economy and the digital landscape. Additional details, including registration and replay information, will be forthcoming.

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

