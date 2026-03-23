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The Bank Holdings Aktie

The Bank Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D9ZQ / ISIN: US88331E1047

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23.03.2026 18:07:00

The Multiplex Isn't Dead; 3 Stocks Laughing All the Way to the Bank

You're probably convinced that movie theaters are toast. It's too easy -- and comfortable -- to watch movies from home, if you can wait. Digital release windows have also narrowed on this end of the pandemic crisis. Even some analysts who follow the industry have braced for the worst, figuring that after decades of rolling credits, the multiplex will be the next industry to fade to black.Not so fast. Have you seen how box office receipts are holding up, nearly a third of the way into this year? After a slow January -- when the biggest theatrical release that month failed to crack $65 million in domestic ticket sales -- folks are flocking back to their local movie house.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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