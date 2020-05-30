The Music of Mars: Rising LA Artist Captures Sound of the Future

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world buzzes from NASA and SpaceXs' manned launch to the ISS this week, one of Planet-Z's rising and ambitious LA creatives has crafted a new album for the event. Zahid Pasha's project, FM2M celebrates the next generation of Space Exploration and dives into the idea of "home" in a genre-bending and contemporary "Space-Centric" universe of his own.



Despite the COVID-19 quarantine protocols this year, Zahid could not be deterred from putting this unique project together and releasing it in time for the big launch. Conducting a photoshoot from his bedroom, learning photoshop to design the album cover, and reaching out to multiple mixing and mastering engineers online; Planet-Z creatives such as Zahid show a resourcefulness for professional output that rivals many major label artists. The entire project was completed within 2 months with little outside assistance — and is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of Planet-Z's creatives. Here's a sneak peek into Zahid's story surrounding the futuristic project:

Q: What does FM2M stand for?

Let's just say the last "M" stands for Mars. Pretty much anything the listener thinks of from there would be acceptable.

Q: What was the inspiration for FM2M?

As a kid of divorced Indian parents living in America, growing up was kind of rough because I never really felt like there was a single place I could call "home". I'd fly back and forth between my parents' houses so I craved some kind of stability — a world of my own design. Since I fantasize a lot about the future; to me, Mars feels like a clean slate full of possibility. So I wanted to capture personal experiences with this Martian backdrop as well as celebrate the efforts being done to get there.

Q: What can we expect from you next this year?

This is just the beginning but right now we're working with a number of extremely creative individuals for Music Videos this summer as well as some new artist collaborations.

Planet-Z is a lifestyle and entertainment organization committed to the development and support of the next generation of creatives and entrepreneurs — driven individuals who leverage the tools, technologies, and opportunities available to create and adapt within a rapidly changing landscape. A creative and professional community where science, art, and entrepreneurship come together.

