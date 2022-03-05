The Must-Read AOC Quote on Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security is one of the most popular and important programs in United States history, so it's not a surprise politicians have had a lot to say about it. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is one of them. Recently, she expressed her belief that it's important to make some key changes to Social Security in order to ensure it's fulfilling the promise it represents. Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC as she's commonly known, is a leading progressive voice who has played an instrumental role in helping to shape the policies put forth by the Democratic majority in Congress. Her words are worth listening to, as many believe the progressive wing is ascendant and will play an even bigger role in guiding future legislation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading