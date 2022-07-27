|
27.07.2022 15:30:00
The Must-Read Bernie Sanders Quote on Social Security
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate in June that would extend the solvency of Social Security through 2096 and increase benefits by $2,400 per year for beneficiaries.The Social Security Expansion Act, sponsored by Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), would lift the income tax cap and apply the Social Security payroll tax to all income above $250,000. Currently, the payroll tax applies to just the first $147,000 of a person's earnings. Sanders says 93% of households would not see a tax increase if this bill is passed. "It is absurd that a billionaire in America today pays the same amount of Social Security taxes as someone making $147,000 a year," Sanders said. "It's time to scrap the cap, expand benefits, and fully fund Social Security. I am proud that the Social Security Administration has estimated that our legislation to expand Social Security benefits by $2,400 a year will fully fund Social Security for the next 75 years by applying the payroll tax on all income -- including capital gains -- above $250,000 a year."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|21,17
|10,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Aussagen und Bilanzsaison im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt deutlich tiefer -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Börsen Asiens beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost war mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.