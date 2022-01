The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just a couple of weeks before Christmas, the Biden administration announced a new initiative that could vastly improve the process of receiving Social Security benefits.President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Dec. 13 on "transforming federal customer experience and service delivery," an initiative designed to reduce paperwork, alleviate administrative burden, improve efficiency, and streamline and simplify the experience for Americans when interacting with the federal government. The administration called it an effort to eliminate the "time tax" on people, referring to the time wasted navigating government red tape to obtain government services.The order cuts across 17 agencies within the federal government, including the Social Security Administration (SSA). Here is how it will impact Social Security.Continue reading